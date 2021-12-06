Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $117.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.63.
CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE CLH opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
