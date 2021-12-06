Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $117.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.63.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE CLH opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.