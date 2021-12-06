Clear Street Markets LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,800 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,990,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 800,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

