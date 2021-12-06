Clear Street Markets LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $288.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

