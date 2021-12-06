Cobak Token Price Tops $3.36 (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00006877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.02 or 0.08471536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.90 or 1.00486586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

