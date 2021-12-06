CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWBR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 572,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.62. CohBar has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.27.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

