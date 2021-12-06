Colony Family Offices LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.31. 211,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,539,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.