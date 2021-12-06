Colony Family Offices LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,975,000 after buying an additional 1,138,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.12. 1,170,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,887,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

