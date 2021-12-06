Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $3,217,781. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $101.03 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

