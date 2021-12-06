Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $488.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

