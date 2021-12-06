Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 410,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Verint Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.