Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DSP Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 135,418 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DSP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

