Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $15.48 on Monday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

