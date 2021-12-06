Comerica Bank Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

