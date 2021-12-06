Comerica Bank Sells 115 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,737,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

