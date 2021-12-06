Comerica Bank Sells 157 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Comerica Bank cut its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR opened at $82.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.55. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.93 and a beta of 0.97.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

