Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 159,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,247,165 shares.The stock last traded at $9.46 and had previously closed at $9.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get Compass alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.