Compound Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $156.73 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $156.73 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $218.49 or 0.00445646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,183 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.