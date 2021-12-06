Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.96.

CFLT stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock valued at $106,784,299.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

