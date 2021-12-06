Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $223.97

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.97 and last traded at $223.97, with a volume of 285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

