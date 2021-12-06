Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 168,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,649,165 shares.The stock last traded at $200.24 and had previously closed at $199.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average is $185.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

