Contrasting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 17.81 $2.49 billion $3.23 44.59 VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.01 -$4.13 million ($0.39) -19.87

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08% VIA optronics -4.62% -10.85% -5.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Micro Devices and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 19 0 2.60 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus target price of $136.44, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.65%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats VIA optronics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

