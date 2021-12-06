Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $26.45 or 0.00052238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $30.71 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.28 or 0.08523116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.76 or 0.99965844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 77,286,996 coins and its circulating supply is 39,911,122 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.