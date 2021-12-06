Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,850.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,736.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

