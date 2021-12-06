CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. CooTek has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

