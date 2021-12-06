Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.89 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

