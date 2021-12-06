CorionX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,824.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. CorionX has a market cap of $451,483.33 and approximately $54,824.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007045 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,150,220 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

