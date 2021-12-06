Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 369 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after buying an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.93 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.