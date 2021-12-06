Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $172.59 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average is $190.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

