Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.84 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.