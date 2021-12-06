Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Amundi bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $130.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.