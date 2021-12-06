Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of USB opened at $55.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

