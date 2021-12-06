CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $191,180.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

CRVL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.88. 32,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.03. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.85. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $92.05 and a 52 week high of $200.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

