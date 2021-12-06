Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $531.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $234.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

