Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average is $232.63. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.18.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

