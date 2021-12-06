Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 449 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

NYSE:BX opened at $135.25 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

