Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

