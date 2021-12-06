Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 164 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

