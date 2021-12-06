Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 357 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.