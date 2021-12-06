Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 7,382 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $210.97 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.49 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.