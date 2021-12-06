Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Shares of ATVI opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

