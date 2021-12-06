Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 24,497 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.1% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $139.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.