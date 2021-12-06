Critical Survey: Intelsat (INTEQ) versus The Competition

Intelsat (OTCMKTS: INTEQ) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Intelsat to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% Intelsat Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

This table compares Intelsat and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion -$911.66 million -0.01 Intelsat Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.01

Intelsat’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat. Intelsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intelsat and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat Competitors 212 639 722 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Intelsat’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intelsat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat’s peers have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelsat peers beat Intelsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

