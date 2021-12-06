Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 312.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $395.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

