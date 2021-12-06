Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,026 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.44 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average of $225.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

