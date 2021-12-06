Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,830 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

Medtronic stock opened at $106.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.37. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.