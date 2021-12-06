Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,811 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,500 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.55 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

