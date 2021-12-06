Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 581.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $248.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $262.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

