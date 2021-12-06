Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 804 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $170.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

