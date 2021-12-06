Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,553 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 120,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

