CryptoVerificationCoin Hits Market Cap of $19,290.15 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $19,290.15 and $6.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

